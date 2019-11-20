Inside the Luxurious Maldives Villa Where Idris Elba Spent the Holidays

This holiday season, Hollywood dispersed for some amazing vacation destinations. The Kardashian family spent time in a luxe Aspen lodge, Ansel Elgort rented a home in the Dominican Republic, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared photos from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Turks and Caicos. But Idris Elba’s getaway might just have been the most stunning. The Hobbs & Shaw actor headed to One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives with his wife, Sabrina, where they stayed in one of the property’s water villas.

Set on one of the largest private islands in North Malé Atoll, Elba’s villa can only be reached by walking along high-stilted wooden walkways. Surrounded by the turquoise hues of the Indian Ocean, the one-bedroom home floats over the water and features a sprawling layout complete with a living and dining room as well as a spalike bathroom. The entire space was designed with local architecture and decor in mind, combined with Balinese elements.

The interior is a chic, tranquil paradise, and the exterior is equally impressive. Elba had access to a private infinity pool that blends in with the picturesque background and is surrounded by catamaran nets perfect for lounging. There’s also a separate balcony with a daybed overlooking the ocean, an outdoor dining area ideal for dinner under the stars, and an outdoor shower, making the entire space the epitome of indoor-outdoor living. The direct lagoon access was no doubt the icing on the cake for the Cats star.

Elba and his family stayed in one of these water villas at One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives. Courtesy of One&Only Reethi Rah

When the English actor left his luxe accommodations, he explored the resort’s surroundings by bicycle, lounged on the white sandy beaches, enjoyed a romantic private dining experience at Tapasake restaurant, and chilled at the chic Rah Bar. An avid soccer player, he also partook in the One&Only Festive Football Tournament, and on New Year’s Eve, Elba even treated fellow guests to a surprise DJ performance! Full details are available at the link below:

