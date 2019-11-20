Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s Maldives holiday in £600-a-night villa with over water hammock and outdoor bathtub

MOLLY-Mae and Tommy Fury have been spending their last days of 2019 relaxing in style in the Maldives.

The Love Island runners-up are staying in a £600-a-night villa at the SAii Lagoon Maldives.

The pair spent their first two nights in a King Beach Villa and are now spending two nights in an overwater villa.

Each overwater villa deck includes a hammock over the water – and Molly-Mae has already taken full advantage of the comfy spot.

Wearing a white swimsuit she reclined gracefully over the turquoise water while adoring Tommy took a snap.

There is also an outdoor bathtub and direct access to the turquoise lagoon – which Tommy has demonstrated as he walked straight off the deck to take a swim.

A source close to the couple exclusively told The Sun Online: “Molly and Tommy have been looking forward to a break and enjoying their first romantic holiday after a hectic year.

“It’s great to see them having such a good time in the Maldives.”

The resort is part of a new island destination called Crossroads – dubbed by travel experts the new Maldives Riviera – located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Male International Airport.

The multi-island destination features exclusive resorts set amongst the breathtakingly exotic South Malé Atoll and Emboodhoo Lagoon.

The resort is made up of nine stunning islands in a turquoise lagoonCredit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

Tommy enjoys a sunset from their overwater hammockCredit: Instagram

The multi-island resort has plenty of pools for them to visit credit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

They have plenty of room to relax and enjoy the viewCredit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

The tranquil lagoon is the perfect place to relax after a busy year Credit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

The couple is enjoying several of the different restaurants located on The Marina at Crossroads.

They dined on fresh and sophisticated Mediterranean dining at the Miss Olive Oyl Restaurant and authentic Thai cuisine at Mr Tomyam.

The couple have been taking advantage of the different restaurant options at night time Credit: Instagram

They enjoyed a couples’ massage at the spa Credit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

And private dining to create special romantic momentsCredit: SAii Lagoon Maldives

EastEnders fans spot Linda Carter let slip that Keanu IS still alive

The focus on the couple’s holiday is relaxation and they have spent time at the Lèn Be Well Spa with spa treatments treating all five senses.

They also took part in watersports and sunrise yoga as Tommy attempts to maintain his boxing physique on holiday.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :