Inside Man Utd star Fred’s luxury £3,500-a-night Maldives honeymoon with private whirlpool and slide into sea

FRED has gone all out for his second honeymoon with stunning wife Monique Salum.

The Manchester United midfielder has forked out £3,500-a-night for a luxury sea villa in the Maldives.

The Brazilian is enjoying a well-deserved break after he scooped the Player of the Month award in January.

He will return to action when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go head-to-head with Chelsea on February 17.

But until then, Fred can enjoy everything that his incredible honeymoon has to offer.

The villa comes complete with a huge water slide that connects their villa to the picturesque blue sea.

It also boasts a private beach, whirlpool, sauna, bar and two swimming pools – one indoors and one outside on the terrace.

As three of his team-mates knuckle down at a training camp in Dubai, Fred might decide to take an afternoon nap in one of the sea hammocks.

Holiday goers in the area can also enjoy an outdoor cinema or the telescope viewing point before eating out at the local restaurants.

The incredible villa offers a sea view from the bedroom Credit: Agoda

Fred and partner Monique Salum have gone all out for their second honeymoonCredit: Agoda

Monique, who married Fred at a private ceremony in 2018, shared a picture of herself tucking into some crabs for lunch.

Her next snap showed the Brazil international showing off his moves as the pair enjoyed a dip in the pool.

The incredible experience comes at a cost – but luckily Fred pockets a whopping £120,000-per-week in Manchester.

However, it’s still some way short of the £180,000-a-week yacht which Cristiano Ronaldo rented last summer.

United ace Fred might choose to rest and recharge alongside the infinity pool Credit: Agoda

The sea villa has a spacious kitchen and barCredit: Agoda

Fred appeared to thoroughly enjoy his trip down the slide Credit: Instagram

