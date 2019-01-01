Inside Kerry Katona’s unbelievable Maldives holiday with boyfriend Ryan as she begs him to propose

KERRY Katona has begged her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney to pop the question during a glamorous holiday to the Maldives.

The 39-year-old Atomic Kitten singer arrived at the private island paradise on Thursday and it didn’t take her long to hint to Ryan it would be the perfect place to propose.

Kerry posted a video of their glamorous dinner by the beach, complete with romantic lighting.

“You better get down on your knee!!!! Such a waste not to in a place like this!!!” the mum-of-five wrote on Instagram.

She then joked: “I’ve got a few spare rings at home you can use,” referring to her three ex-husbands, Bryan McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

The loved-up couple has been sharing all the action from their exotic trip including cocktails by the pool and getting plenty of sun in their private villa.

Sporting an oversized hat after a swim, the I’m A Celeb winner showed off her newly coloured purple hair.

The couple who got together in late 2018 arrived later than planned to the Ayada Maldives resort after their flight was delayed but the wait was worth it as staff lined up to welcome them to their holiday.

Heading to the airport, Kerry shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask in the hope of keeping away the deadly Coronavirus.

She pointed out that many are “saying masks don’t work but all the professionals in airports and hospitals are wearing them”.

Instagram users quickly flooded her with comments saying that washing your hands was the most effective way to prevent Coronavirus, but it quickly descended into online bullying.

Kerry stood up for herself and reminded the “haters” she was off for a romantic holiday in paradise.

“I’m off to the Maldives and I’m f**king loving it! Will keep all you haters updated with amazing pics of me being happy and having fun in the sun on this amazing holiday all thanks to,” she wrote.

She added: “Feeling blessed and full of gratitude.”

Kerry and her fitness instructor boyfriend have dated for almost two years and recently moved into a sprawling mansion in East Sussex.

The Celebrity Big Brother star moved into the renovated house with Ryan and her five children, just before their Maldives holiday.

She reconciled with Ryan last year after first dating in 2018 and called him a ‘godsend’ for helping her cope with the death of her ex George Kay, and more recently joked that “s***ging” him had aided her two-stone weight loss.

