INS Jalashwa reaches Maldives capital of Male for fourth round of evacuation of Indians

Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa has reached Maldives capital of Male for the fourth round of evacuation of Indian nationals. The ship will sail tomorrow for Tuticorin carrying around 700 passengers. Indian high commission in Male is busy making final arrangements in coordination with Maldives authorities. Bus pick up have been arranged from different places in capital Male while boats will ferry passengers from islands outside Male.

Earlier, INS Jalshwa sailed twice and INS Magar once from Male to bring back around 1500 people to Kochi last month. INS Jalashwa had also brought 685 people to Tuticorin last week as part of the Samudra Setu program under the Vande Bharat mission.

