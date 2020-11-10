Influencer slammed as ‘worst Instagram show-off’ for asking for ‘best resorts in Maldives’ after Dubai Covid shutdown

An influencer has been slammed as “one of the worst Instagram show-offs” after asking followers for best Maldives resorts suggestions.

Mia Sully’s request came after Dubai was added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of banned travel destinations amid soaring rates of Covid infection.

An influx of visitors over New Year has been blamed for an alarming rise in Covid cases in the UAE.

And other countries have accused Dubai of spreading mutant variants around the world by allowing tourists to carry on as normal.

In the wake of the Covid crackdown, influencers including Mia have begun looking for other places to hangout.

But the “The Only Way is Ascot’ star prompted a backlash when posted on her Instagram looking for suggestions for the Maldives.

“Now she knows she can’t come back to England, she will go to the Maldives from Dubai,” was one response.

“Fml this one is one of the worst Instagram Show-offs out there @mialindasully_ what do you have to say about this.”

Restaurants and cafes can stay open until 1 am, and influencers will still be allowed to lounge by hotel pools.

Despite the crackdown, boozy parties aimed at ex-pats and tourists were still being promoted.

But with things getting tricky in Dubai, it appears Mexico is providing an enticing alternative.

Influencers are heading to Tulum in the central American country with TOWIE stars including Frankie Essex and Chloe and Demi Sims already spotted at the Mexican beach resort.

“I have arrived in Mexico,” Chloe wrote on Instagram.

“So I wanted to get ahead of any negative stories to make it clear, this is first and foremost a work-related trip.

“Some opportunities have presented themselves, that I felt I could not turn down and so after fully considering the latest government guidelines. I decided to travel.

She added: “Obviously I will be quarantining in accordance with the legal requirements upon my return.”

Meanwhile, gym rats are heading to both Dubai and Mexico.

Fitness influencers Max Wyatt and Mike Thurston posting recent pictures of themselves in Dubai.

Tulum is also a magnet for gym rats in part because of Tulum Jungle Gym, whose owners have staged an Instagram-worthy workout oasis.

Trips to Mexico from the UK are only permitted for work purposes, but with an increasing amount of stars making their money from photoshoots and online promotions it could yet see a further influx of famous faces.

Home Secretary Priti Patel recently criticised jet-setting celebs in the House of Commons.

She said: “We see plenty of influencers on social media showing off about which parts of the world that they are in, mainly in sunny parts of the world.

“Going on holiday is not an exemption and it’s important that people stay at home.”

