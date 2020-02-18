India’s Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Bangladesh, Nepal & Maldives to push regional bonds

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met envoys of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives exactly a week after taking charge to push India’s strategic and development partnerships in the region

Shringla received the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran, at his office on February 7 at latter’s request.

Foreign Secretary expressed his satisfaction at the qualitative transformation in the bilateral ties in recent years and underlined the highest importance that India accords to Bangladesh, in keeping with its neighbourhood first policy.

Foreign Secretary conveyed that India was looking forward to jointly commemorate the Mujib Barsho commencing on March 17, 2020, and also the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two sides in 2021, in a befitting manner.

High Commissioner Muhammad Imran had previously served as Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata from 2005-08.

Besides Shringla met Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador of Nepal to India. This was Shringla’s first formal meeting with a resident Ambassador in Delhi, which is in line with GoI’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and demonstrates the priority India attaches to its close and multi-faceted relationship with Nepal.

Both Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Acharya expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory in bilateral relations between India and Nepal with frequent highest level political exchanges and interactions and expeditious implementation of major connectivity and infrastructure projects of bilateral cooperation, sources said. Foreign Secretary reiterated GoI’s commitment to taking forward bilateral relations based on mutual trust and benefit.

Ambassador Acharya invited the Foreign Secretary to visit Nepal. Foreign Secretary agreed to visit Nepal at the earliest possible mutually convenient dates.

Shringla also received the outgoing High Commissioner of Maldives, Aishath Mohamed Didi on Friday.

Foreign Secretary expressed his satisfaction at the positive transformation in the bilateral ties over the last fourteen months since President Solih came to power. He complimented the High Commissioner for her pro-active role in the revival of this relationship.

The Foreign Secretary underlined the special place that the Maldives holds in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, that is perfectly in sync with the Maldives ‘India First’ policy.

Foreign Secretary congratulated the Maldives on its readmission to Commonwealth and conveyed his best wishes to the High Commissioner who would be assuming the office of the Minister of Gender, Family and Social Services on her return to the Maldives.

High Commissioner expressed immense satisfaction over her tenure in India which saw the revival and subsequent widening of relationship in many new areas of cooperation, particularly in capacity building.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News