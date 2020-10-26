India’s first seaplane arrives from Maldives

Commercial flying operations between Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in Ahmedabad will begin from October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The distance will be covered through a commercial seaplane coming from the Maldives. The twin Otter 300 seaplane of Spicejet Technic that took off from Male, Maldives made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel at Kochi on October 25 for a technical halt.

The seaplane will be able to accommodate 12 passengers. The seaplane is scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad where it will commence flying as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity.

