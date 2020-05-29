Indian government greenlights import of medical equipment

The Maldivian High Commission in India, on Wednesday, revealed that the Indian government approved the transport of medical equipment purchased by the State Trading Organisation (STO).

The delivery of the equipment to the Maldives was delayed due to border closures implemented by India to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The shipment includes COVID-19 testing equipment, facemasks, bag valve masks (BVM) for ventilators, tubing used in oxygen therapy and equipment for diabetes testing.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also airlifted essential medicines and hospital consumables ordered by STO on April 2. Transportation of the 6.2-tonne shipment was similarly held-up due to lockdown measures enforced in the neighbouring nation.

On March 14, the Indian government donated 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines to the Maldives. In addition to the donation, a 14-member rapid response team of doctors and specialists was sent to boost the country’s capacity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maldives was the first country in the region to have received essential medicines since the lockdown commenced in India.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid has expressed gratitude for India’s assistance concerning such matters on several occasions.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News