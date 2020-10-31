Indian Foreign Secretary has arrived in the Maldives

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived on an official visit to the Maldives this afternoon.

The Foreign Secretary of India is visiting the Maldives on the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Maldives Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed. The Foreign Secretary was received at Velana International Airport by Joint Secretary Mariyam Midhfa Naeem.

During this visit, the Foreign Secretaries of the Maldives and India will review progress, on ongoing projects under Indian development assistance, and the agreed outcomes of the sixth Joint Commission Meeting held in Delhi in December 2019.

The Foreign Secretary of India will also call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Full details are available at the link below: