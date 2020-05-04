India to send 600 tonnes of essential food items to Maldives amid coronavirus crisis

India — as part of the Mission Sagar — will send 600 tonnes of food items to the Maldives via Indian Naval Ship Kesari amid the coronavirus crisis.

India’s gift comes even as the country observes Ramzan. The package includes 200 tonnes of rice, 140 tonnes of wheat flour, 120 tonnes of yellow dal, 80 tonnes of sugar, 26 tonnes of onions and 14 tonnes of Potato.

India’s envoy to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir last week told WION, “Within a week’s time, we will also be gifting 580 tonnes of essential food items including wheat, flour, eggs, sugar, potatoes and onions to the government of Maldives.”

Onboard with INS Kesari will be two rapid response teams which will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping the Governments in those countries deal with coronavirus emergency and dengue fever (in case of Comoros).

All in all India will be reaching out to five Indian ocean countries under the “Mission Sagar” — Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. The Indian navy ship is carrying consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines and food items to all these countries.

Essential medicines will be sent to four countries — Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. The medical consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros will include Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles.

“In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of the Governments of Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of Covid-19 related essential medicines,” a statement by the MEA said.

It is also interesting to know that New Delhi is sending a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines to Mauritius.

Mauritius was one of the first partner countries to which India sent medicines. The first consignment of around 13 tonnes of medicines — including half a million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine — from India arrived in Mauritius on April 15.

