India to announce financial assistance package to the Maldives

India will soon announce “substantial financial assistance package” for Maldivian economy which will help the country in post-COVID economic recovery.

The was stated during a message from the Indian high commission in the Maldives on the occasion Maldivian Independence Day that will be celebrated on 26th July. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Maldives President Solih on the occasion of Independence day coveying their greetings.

The message from the Indian mission said, “Ours is an all-weather friendship steeped in history and with a glorious future” and “India first policy of Maldives and Neighbourhood first policy of India has set the foundation of the growing relationship”

India has already extended the assistance of $400 million through extended Currency swap arrangement that will help the Indian ocean Island country tide over liquidity crisis. New Delhi has also provided 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines under Operation Sanjeevani and 600 tons of essential food items to the country amidst COVID pandemic.

The Indian mission in the Maldives on the occasion of country’s Independence day on Sunday will launch a photo exhibition depicting milestone events between the 2 neighbours. This year marks 55 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Maldives.

