India and the US over China: Maldives picks a side in the Indian Ocean

The interview with foreign minister Shahid came shortly after India’s navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh told the Raisina Dialogue, a global conference on international relations being hosted in New Delhi, that the Chinese navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean was increasing rapidly, impinging on India’s sovereignty. Singh warned such concerns would only grow in the future.

Speaking to the Post on the sidelines of the forum, the Maldivian minister indicated China would have to be content with his country’s close ties with India. While the Maldives did not want a bad relationship with China, the international community “must remember that our relationship with India is special,” Shahid said.

The minister also backed Washington’s efforts to build a coalition across the Indian and Pacific Oceans as part of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which views China as a “strategic competitor” and a “revisionist power”.