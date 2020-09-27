Increased involvement of women crucial for progress of tourism.

Maldivian citizens will only receive the benefits of the tourism sector, once the involvement of women in the industry is increased, says Minister of Tourism, Dr Abdulla Mausoom.

He made these remarks in his speech at the event to inaugurate the ‘Maldives Border Miles’ on Sunday night.

Extending greetings of the ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrated on Sunday, the minister expressed gratitude to the Maldives Immigration for the initiative.

In his remarks, Dr Mausoom noted that this year’s theme ‘Tourism and Rural Development’, goes hand in hand with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s policies and the main ruling party’s Agenda 19.

Citizens will only receive the benefits of tourism once Maldivians become leaders of the sector, once small hotels, guesthouses and other tourist establishments across residential islands begin running beneficially when jobs in the industry are dominated by Maldivians when an opportunity is given for farmers, fishermen and others to participate and when the opportunity is created to increase women’s involvement in the industry, said the minister.

Highlighting that the ministry will shape their work to achieve these, the minister noted that the support and cooperation from the tourism industry are required to make the program a success, Dr Mausoom noted that industry professionals have given their assurance of their full support.

Further, he expressed sincere gratitude to industry officials, experts, officials at the immigration office, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) for their support.

The Maldives reopened borders on July 15 and began welcoming international flights, and is one of the few countries to have reopened borders for international travel, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the minister noted that the decision was a brave and important one for the economic growth of the island nation, heavily dependent on tourism. This decision prioritizes the safety of Maldivian citizens, employees and tourists and also aims to efficiently provide services under the given circumstances.

Dr Mausoom added that the government expects to face 2021 with major progress and expressed hope that the upcoming year will be a successful year for the tourist industry.