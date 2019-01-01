Imports rose, exports fell in December 2019

The monthly import/export records released by Maldives Customs reveals a 19 per cent drop in exports and a four per cent rise in imports in the Maldives in December 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

According to Customs, the CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value of imports in December 2019 had been MVR 4.4 billion compared to the MVR 4.2 billion recorded in December 2018 – marking a four per cent increase.

The total revenue generated by Maldives Customs through customs duty and other fees in December 2019 had been MVR 361 million – a 10 per cent increase compared to revenue generated in December 2018.

The top sources of imports were China, UAE and Malaysia.

China: MVR 753 million in imports

UAE: MVR 654 million in imports

Malaysia: MVR 445 million in imports

Food products and machinery and mechanical equipment had topped imports with 17 per cent stakes in total imports apiece, it followed oil products such as jet fuel, diesel and petrol which made for 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the FOB value of exports in December 2019 was MVR 426 million – a 19 per cent drop compared to the MVR 523 million exported in December 2018.

The exports were dominated by fish products. The top product was frozen yellowfin tuna, which made up for 24 per cent of total exports and was valued at MVR 33 million, it followed MVR 24 million worth of skipjack tuna.

The top market for Maldivian exports was Thailand, which made up 32 per cent of the total exports. 14 per cent went to Germany and nine per cent went to the US.

