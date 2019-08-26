Ihavandhoo harbour development project underway: MTCC

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) announced on Tuesday that work on the harbour development project at Ihavandhoo, Haa Alif Atoll, was currently underway.

According to the state-owned enterprise, the project valued at MVR 51.72 million, was now 22 per cent closer to its target goal. Specifically, the harbour dredging operations have reached 46 per cent completion.

The Ihavandhoo harbour development project entails dredging and reclamation operations of 21,295 cubic meters. In terms of construction, the breakwater is planned to span 284 meters, while the quay wall will be 95 meters and revetment construction will involve 178 meters.

MTCC also revealed that 4,582 square meters of pavement are meant to be installed as part of the project, along with navigation lights, streetlights and ramp construction.

Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure awarded the project to the state-owned company on August 26, 2019.

At the time, the ministry allotted a budget of MVR 68.6 million and a time period of one year and seven months to conclude the development work.

