Indra Gandi Memorial Hospital ( IGMH) introduces Aquatic Physiotherapy services. According to the IGM hospital, the Aquatic Physiotherapy services will be provided from the special facility developed on the 4th floor of dharumavantha hospital complex.

Aquatic Physiotherapy is the practice of physical therapy in the water. An aquatic program is designed by a patient’s physical therapist as part of an individualized treatment plan to achieve specific goals. The pools used are designed specifically for physical therapy and are often smaller and have adaptations (like handrails) to enhance patient comfort and accessibility.

Aquatic Physiotherapy is physiotherapy practised in warm water and can help relieve aches and pains, mobilize stiff joints and strengthen weak muscles.

