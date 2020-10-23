Ifuru Resort with its own airport in the Maldives for sale for US$65 million

Imagine owning your own luxury island resort with its own airport in the Maldives.

Ifuru Resort nestled in Raa Atoll, a secluded enclave in the north of the Maldives, could be yours for US$65 million. Virgin island Funadhoo is thrown in too.

With a lease period of 50 years, Ifuru Resort encompasses a spacious land area of 56.52 hectares. The resort is fairly unique in that it has its own airport located on the island.

“Whilst we have paused our operations, our sales and marketing team have been busy pivoting our business and now we are selling Residences at Amilla. Along with selling a brand new Maldives island resort with its own airport called Ifuru Resort in Raa Atoll Maldives,” said Jason Kruse, General Manager of Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences.

The villas have been positioned for optimum views and privacy on a 7.5-hectare swathe of the island in the Maldives. With a total of 150 villas, they comprise six Twin Villas, 100 Duplex Villas, 35 Beach Villas and nine Beach Villas with Pool. This creates a maximum bed capacity of 300.

Ifuru Airport has been operating since 2015 and is currently managed by Island Aviation Services, which owns the country’s flagship carrier. The runway’s length is 1200 meters.

The resort itself has everything imaginable:

Dining

There are several dining venues with room for guests to relax and enjoy the food and beverage offerings in a range of locations. The all-day dining restaurant has a capacity of 215 guests, while the main bar can accommodate up to 72 guests for drinks and snacks. The grill restaurant seats up to 54 guests; the pool bar/area holds 124 guests; the specialty Asian restaurant and wine-tasting area holds up to 68 guests; and the sunset bar can seat up to 44 guests.

Spend $65 million and Ifuru Resort in the Maldives is yours. Photo: Twitter

Orientation

The public area consists of the main restaurants and kitchen, bar, buffet area, disco, restrooms, a speciality restaurant with kitchen, main pool, reception, boutique, additional restrooms, arrival pavilion, buggy station, spa with two steam and sauna rooms plus eight treatment rooms, tennis court, badminton court, recreation centre, clinic (with the Doctor’s accommodation), fully-equipped gym, kids club, dive centre and water-sports centre.

On the other side of the island lies the back-of-house area. It features staff accommodation made up of eight buildings, containing 16 rooms. This equates to a total of 128 rooms and a maximum staff bed capacity of 400. The staff area also features 28 HOD accommodation rooms, eight executive apartments, a staff canteen, staff recreation area with gym, a staff shop and social/meeting hall, administration building, fully-equipped laundry, boiler rooms, maintenance building (with bottling plant area), cold storage and stores as well as a powerhouse and RO plants.

The infrastructure comprising of the powerhouse, desalination building, fuel tank and water tanks have also been completed.

Twin rooms

Each of the beautiful Twin Villas offers a total floor area of 250 square metres, including the spacious pool, which measures 19.7 square metres, plus twin courtyards. The Twin Villas are the highest category of rooms on the island and are particularly suitable for families, groups of friends or anyone seeking optimum space.

Beach villas

Every one of the delightful Beach Villas is an individual unit of 84 square metres scattered along the shoreline. They offer sea views, direct access to the beach and feature an open-air bathroom courtyard with shower.

The Beach Villas with Pool are also individual units; each offering a private pool, direct and easy beach access and open-air bathroom courtyard with shower. They cover an impressive total floor area (including the pool) of 113 square metres.

Duplex villas

The Duplex Villas has an area of 58 square metres and the main difference between them and the Beach Villas is that they do not have a bathtub nor an open-air bathroom courtyard. In total, the Duplexes encompass 267 square metres (ground floor, first floor, communal staircase and service area). Access to the ground floor units is discreetly from the side, and access to the first-floor units is from the back, via the communal staircase.

Funadhoo Island

The virgin island, Funadhoo, is located in Baa Atoll in the north of the Maldives. It is 110km away from Male’ and takes 25-30 minutes to reach by seaplane, 20-25 minutes by a domestic flight and three hours by speedboat.

A total of 11.69 hectares of virgin land capable of accommodating around 90 villas (concept available) is available with a lease period of 50 years.

Ifuru Resort is offered for sale by The Small Maldives Island Co.

Full details are available at the link below:

