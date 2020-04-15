Iain McCormack Joins Vakkaru Maldives as General Manager

Iain McCormack has joined the Vakkaru Maldives as General Manager.

Iain has over 36 years of hospitality industry experience and is no stranger to the Maldives where he has previously managed the Gili Lankanfushi and more recently Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi.

A hotel management graduate of Southampton College in England, Iain started his career working at a number of well-known hotels in the United Kingdom, including the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland and The Metropole Hotel in London.

He then moved to the Caribbean, where he managed luxury properties in the Grenadines, Barbados, St Lucia, Anguilla, Jamaica and St. Maarten.

Iain then moved to the Maldives to work at Soneva Gili before building on his experience with hotels in Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Bali.

