Hulhumale’ Medical Facility begins operations

The Hulhumale’ Medical Facility, on Sunday, admitted and commenced treating its first-ever patient.

According to state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) which is tasked with managing the facility, the patient was transferred from TreeTop Hospital. No further details were revealed regarding the patient.

Designed to support Maldives’ COVID-19 response, the temporary hospital was established on an empty plot of land directly in front of Tree Top Hospital with a budget of MVR 40 million.

The 300-bed medical facility is dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization. Individuals that require critical care will be transferred to the neighbouring tertiary hospital.

Development efforts for the facility were headed by Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Fenaka Corporation. Other state-owned enterprises and private companies involved in the project include State Electric Company (STELCO), Male’ Water and Sewerage Company (MWSC), Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO), Rasheed Carpentry and Construction Private Limited (RCC), Alia Construction and Amin Construction.

The Maldives presently records a total of 1,903 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,068 are active cases, eight fatalities and 827 recoveries.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7 million people and claimed over 403,195 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.4 million people have recovered.

