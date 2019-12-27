HRCM visits Maafushi Prison after weekend unrests

A team from the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives (HRCM) has visited the Maafushi Prison after a turbulent weekend at the prison.

Aiminath Eenas, President of the HRCM confirmed that a team had visited the prison regarding a case it was investigating, but refrained from providing any further details since the matter was still under investigation. The National Integrity Commission also visited the prison today.

Violence erupted between Corrections Officers and inmates housed at the prison over the weekend. Corrections Officials explained that the violence was sparked by prisoners held on remand at the prison and that these prisoners had previously complained of the lack of medical care and their prolonged detention.

After the news of violence hit the headlines, Commissioner of Prisons, Abdulla Munaz tweeted that Corrections Officers had been attacked and harassed by inmates. The news of violence was also confirmed by Inspector of Corrections Services Ahmed Mohamed Fulhu who also visi9ted the prison.

The inspector stated that he was informed of disorderly conduct by inmates such as throwing food at corrections officers and stated that he observed officers using force to quell unrest inside Maafushi prison yesterday after being obstructed from carrying out their duties by the inmates. The Inspector did not state that officers had been attacked by inmates.

