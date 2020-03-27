HPA Orders All Educational Institutes to Temporarily Close

Health Protection Agency (HPA) orders all educational institutes to close for a duration of two weeks.

In a statement issued, HPA announced that under the Public Health Emergency, the Director of Public Health has ordered all colleges, universities and educational institutes to be closed for a period of two weeks.

Ministry of Education also issued a press release announcing that lessons and other educational materials will be made available to students through PSM channels and youtube.

With the confirmation of ten cases and multiple suspected cases, government and private authorities are taking multiple measures to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

