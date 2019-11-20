HPA investigates suspected case of Measles in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Thursday revealed that measles, a highly contagious disease is suspected to have resurfaced in the Maldives.

As per a tweet from the agency’s official Twitter handle, tests are being conducted on an individual who is believed to have the disease.

No further details were given by HPA, including details of the individual.

Vaccination against measles commenced in the Maldives in 1983. The first recorded case of measles in the archipelago was in 2009

Maldives was declared Measles free by the World Health Organization (WHO) in June 2017. At that time, Maldives and Bhutan become the first two countries to achieve the target of eradicating Measles before the year 2020 from the South Asia region.

HPA urged to take vaccinations to protect against this disease. Further, the agency stressed to complete the full dosage of the vaccination if, for any reason, it was not complete.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing. While the most well-known symptom of the disease is a ‘blotchy rash’, other indicators include high fever, runny nose, cough, eye discharge and white spots inside the mouth. If left untreated, measles can be fatal.

