HPA confirms 11 new cases, 130 recoveries

21 hours ago
2 min read

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Saturday, confirmed an additional 11 cases and 130 recoveries.

According to the agency, the new cases (MAV2066 to MAV2094) include 15 Bangladeshi nationals, nine Nepalese citizens, two Indian citizens, one Filipino, one Maldivian and one individual whose nationality is yet to be confirmed.

With the latest development, Maldives presently records a total of 2,094 confirmed cases, out of which 414 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,670 recoveries and eight deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 79 per cent of patients now recovered.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 8.1 million people and claimed over 442,700 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 4.2 million people have recovered.

