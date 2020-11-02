How Hard Rock Hotel Maldives rock & rolled an effective hotel voucher strategy

Amidst today’s situation, hotels need to find new and creative ways to encourage reservations. Dealing with sceptical travellers and managing re-openings after months of closure is a completely new setting for many hotels, and trying to capitalize on new ideas to attract potential guests has become more important than ever. Seducing guests on the hotel website through vouchers and gift cards is becoming a reality for many, and some hotels are hitting the perfect notes in creating clever deals that re-spark the interest of their future guests.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, an elegant Maldivian resort-feel hotel merged with the nuances of the Hard Rock music culture, understands the importance of retaining loyal customers and engaging with potential new guests. By offering tempting and flexible deals on its website, the brand is able to effectively win over visitors during these times. “Guests always visit the website at least once, no matter where they decide to book”, says Phromporn Sumatepimolchai, cluster E-commerce manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. “This is the most important touchpoint where we need to grab their attention and inform them about what we have to offer.”

In June 2020, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives decided to partner with The Hotels Network (THN) to take their hotel website experience to the next level. After THN’s Vouchers & Gift Cards product launch, the brand was able to explore a new way to attract post-COVID-19 guests, as this tool removed any uncertainty potential guests may have had around dates and encouraged immediate reservations.

Implementation & Voucher Strategy

Incorporating THN’s Vouchers & Gift Cards was incredibly fast and simple. The Hard Rock Hotel Maldives team worked closely with the THN Client Success Specialist to build a strong and successful voucher strategy that boosts website conversions.

The property launched a “Stay 3 Pay 2” voucher offer with the aim of providing guests with the flexibility they look for when booking. By purchasing the voucher today, guests can enjoy a 3-night stay for the price of 2 until October 2021. Guests can decide between 5 different voucher options based on room category, all with an exclusive discounted rate and a free stay for children under 18 years old.

Once the product was set, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives effectively communicated the offer across their website. Additionally, the property promoted their initiative heavily across their social media platforms to further drive traffic to their vouchers page, reaching to loyal customers and other social media users.

Welcome Layer with Countdown Clock

A welcome layer was set on the hotel’s homepage to let visitors know about the exclusive voucher deal. By adding a countdown clock, the brand is able to create a sense of urgency and encourage visitors to book if they don’t want to miss out on this incredible deal.

With a clear call-to-action placed below the offer, users are taken to the Offers page, where the voucher’s Terms and Conditions are communicated.

Hotel Voucher on Offers page

To ensure visitors could purchase the exclusive “Stay 3 Pay 2” voucher directly on their website, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives used THN’s new Vouchers & Gift Cards tool.

Displayed on a dedicated landing page which highlights the voucher details, the brand ensures all visitors know about this exclusive deal before purchasing it. With a simple three-step process, visitors can decide which package they want and are able to purchase it in a fast and secure way.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Voucher Performance

After just a few months of launching the “Stay 3 Pay 2” voucher (from 1st June to 16th October 2020), Hard Rock Hotel Maldives was able to generate $46,050 of revenue from 43 vouchers.

Key Findings

Don’t underestimate the power of voucher deals and gift cards, especially during the current fluctuating times of our industry. Be sure to come up with innovative ways that will strike a chord with your potential guests. And don’t forget to communicate it across your website!

To find out more about how voucher sales and promotion can increase your direct bookings and revenue, be sure to download the full case study.