Housing Ministry opens applications for unfinished Noomadi housing projects

The Housing Ministry has opened applications for tenders for the unfinished housing projects by the Noomadi Resorts and Residences in four different islands of the country.

Housing Ministry announced that the housing projects of the first phase of the projects awarded to Noomadi in Kulhudhuffushi and the second phase of projects in H.Dh. Hanimaadhoo, H.Dh. Nolhivaranfaru and Th. Vilufushi.

Housing Ministry stated that the project in Kulhudhuffushi comprised of the 100 unfinished units and the five unfinished units of Housing Development Corporation.

The 100 housing units in Hanimaadhoo were also submitted for tender applications. Out of these 100 units the concrete structure of 54 units had been completed according to the Housing Ministry.

100 units each from the second phase of the project in Nolhivaranfaru and Vilufushi were also opened for tender. Housing Ministry stated that the concrete work of 64 units in Vilufushi was commenced when the contract with Noomadi was terminated.

Tender applications can be submitted for the projects in Kulhudhuffushi and Hanimaadhoo until March 4. The deadline for the projects in Vilufushi lapses on March 2.

60 units from the first phase of the Noomadi project in Nolhivaranfaru were recommenced after the project was awarded to a joint venture of Swift Engineering and Maris Construction. The project was awarded for MVR 27.8 million on May 16, 2019. The project is expected to be completed within a year.

