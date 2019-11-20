Business Tourism

Hospitality veteran Suri appointed as GM at Varu by Atmosphere, Maldives

Varu by Atmosphere, Maldives has appointed Monica Suri the general manager. She brings more than a decade of experience within the hospitality industry and a wealth of knowledge in such areas as human resources, training and core operations.

Prior to joining Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, she was the general manager of Marriott Jaipur, India, and was also associated with brands like Westin, Le Meridien and Taj.

She graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bangalore and holds an MBA in sales and marketing. She has completed her leadership programme from Cornell and is a passionate traveller with 36 countries on books.

