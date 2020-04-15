Honeymooners Stuck in Maldives Paid $6,000 for Flight Back Home to South Africa

Olivia and Raul De Freitas are back home in South Africa about their unexpectedly long honeymoon to the Maldives. It was supposed to be a six-night vacation, but it turned into 21 days. They wondered if they would get home with the world shutting down due to the pandemic. “We were quite glad to be going home because we started taking everything for granted, but we were also nervous because we had to go into quarantine,” Olivia told InsideEdtion.com.

