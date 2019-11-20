HM Receives Condolences Cable from Maldives President

Muscat, Jan 15 (ONA) — His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour, has received a cable of condolences from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives Republic on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

On behalf of the Maldives people and government, President Ibrahim extended his condolences to the Royal Family and the Omani people on this immense loss. He pointed out that the late Sultan was a true statesman and a man of vision who played a crucial role in developing the Sultanate and expediting its prosperity.

President Ibrahim valued the tremendous efforts exerted by the late Sultan in resolving the most complicated international issues with an intent keenness to realize peace and stability in the regional and international arenas. He commended the prudence of the late Sultan, his love for his nation and his faith in peace.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News