`Historical step`: Bangladesh, Maldives laud India for observing `Janata curfew` over coronavirus

The ‘Janata curfew’ or people’s curfew is a historical and motivational step, Bangladesh’s former Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu told WION in reaction to the 14-hours voluntary lockdown in India.

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a self-imposed voluntary lockdown, Janata-curfew, on Sunday during which public transport was suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items were closed.

Lauding Prime Minister’s step towards combating the rapidly spreading virus, Bangladesh leader said, “people’s curfew is a great and laudable step”.

“People’s curfew helps citizens to develop awareness, alertness and discipline”, Hasanul said adding, that all these “three things were achieved.”

Meanwhile, Maldives’ Defence Minister Mariya Didi also shared her views on the Janata curfew with WION.

“I see this as a very positive step towards flattening the curve. I commend this very brave decision of PM Modi,” she said.

“India is the largest democracy. The way they have done it by taking democratic principles into the account and with the assent of the people its very nice to see,” Maldivian leader also said.

The Indian government has been keeping a close watch on the preparedness of the health facilities in the wake of the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, seven people have succumbed to the coronavirus the number of infections stands at 341 which is very low in comparison to the other countries like Iran or Italy.

The ICMR on Saturday revised its strategy to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. It said all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. The new ICMR guidelines also said asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.

