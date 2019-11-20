Highrise Ismail awarded Entrepreneur of the Year

Ismail Hameed or popularly known as Highrise Issey has been awarded the Entrepreneur of the year at the Maldives Business Awards.

He has been a key figure in the event and media industry in the Maldives and has worked closely in the promotion of the marine industry as President of the National Boating Association.

Highrise operates in the Maldives and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Ismail has also been majorly involved in the training of youth for the Maldivian tourism sector, especially in the boating industry.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives