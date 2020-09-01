Heritance Aarah becomes first Maldivian resort to be listed as BBC Travel Partner

Aitken Spence Hotels’ premier all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, Heritance Aarah, received the rare honour of being listed a BBC Travel Partner; the first resort in the Maldives to receive the recognition.

Staying at a BBC travel partner means, guests can stay updated with the latest developments happening across the globe throughout their stay at Heritance Aarah. The resort was also listed as a CNN Travel Partner in 2019.

Heritance Aarah has distinguished itself for its pioneering spirit since opening operations just over a year earlier. The resort was the first property in the Maldives to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for its sustainable design and operations.

Heritance Aarah has also been ranked among the world’s best in Favourite Spa Hotel (International) and Favourite Beach Hotel (International) categories at the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 – Middle East.

Earlier this year, the resort team showed their prowess in the culinary world winning 13 medals at the IKA Culinary Olympics 2020, including four Gold awards.

The team also excelled at the Culinary Food Expo in September (Known as South East Asia’s biggest Food and Hospitality Show) and Food & Hospitality Asia Maldives 2019 (FHAM) in the months prior. The resort offers a plethora of exciting holiday experiences, including excursions and a kids club, to meet the expectations of their global clientele. The 150-villa resort with its dine around option features 11 F&B outlets lead by award-winning chefs. The resort also introduced the medical spa concept to Maldives holidays makers. The resort is renowned for its own unique Medi-Spa experience, combining wellness and rejuvenation with world-class equipment and treatments.

Heritance Aarah strives to curate inimitable experiences for those who dream of the ultimate paradise vacation. Merging traditions of the Maldives with world-class comfort and superior offerings, the resort has become a favourite in demand among travellers from the world over. After a hiatus owing to the pandemic, the resort recommenced operations from 1 September 2020, with attractive rates on reservations. For more information, log on to www.heritancehotels.com/aarah

Heritance Aarah is part of the Heritance Hotels and Resorts brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, the hospitality arm of Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC. Aitken Spence Hotels operates 23 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman and India under the Heritance, Adaaran and Turyaa brands, popular around the world for exceptional service, undisputed product and curated lifestyle experiences.

