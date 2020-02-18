Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Accommodations

Silver Sky Studio



The Silver Sky Studio comes with a private balcony overlooking the ocean. The room features a 49″ screen TV, 300-thread-count linens and an en-suite bathroom with a waterfall shower, The studio is well equipped with signature amenities that delivers one-of-a-kind luxuries.

46 sqm

King Bed

Balcony

Ocean view

Mini Bar

Silver Beach Studio



The Silver Beach Studio boasts a private terrace with convenient beach access. Lounge on the outdoor sun loungers as you gaze across the brilliant ocean views. The studio is well equipped with signature amenities and features an indoor/outdoor shower.

46 sqm

King Bed

Balcony

Ocean View

Sun Loungers

Mini Bar

Silver Family Suite

The Silver Family Suite boasts a private terrace with convenient beach access. The master bedroom features a king-sized bed, while the upper floor is furnished with two bunk beds. The suite’s open plan design includes a top-floor wooden panel that serves as a child safety aid. The suite is ideal for a family with children and also offer plenty of space for the parents to enjoy peace of mind.

107 sqm

King/Twin Beds

Balcony

Ocean View

Mini Bar

Bi-Level Suite

Gold Beach Villa



The Gold Beach Villa comes with a private terrace and with convenient beach access. Completed with sun loungers just outside the villa, you can sip on cocktails as you enjoy the brilliant ocean vistas. The villa also includes an indoor chill-out zone and an en-suite bathroom with a waterfall shower and signature amenities.

62 sqm

King/Twin Beds

Balcony

Ocean View

Sun Loungers

Mini Bar

Platinum Overwater Villa



The Platinum Overwater Villas are perched on stilts over the blue lagoon waters. The Villa boasts a private terrace, sun loungers and has direct access to the lagoon. The villa also includes an indoor chill-out zone and an en-suite bathroom with dual sink topped with signature amenities.

75 sqm

King/Twin Beds

Direct access to the lagoon

Balcony

Ocean View

Sun Loungers

Mini Bar

Platinum Overwater Pool Villa



The Platinum Overwater Pool Villas are perched on stilts over the blue lagoon waters. The Villa boasts a private pool, private terrace, sun loungers and has direct access to the lagoon. The villa also includes an indoor chill-out zone and an en-suite bathroom with dual sink topped with signature amenities.

76 sqm

King/Twin Beds

Private Pool

Direct access to the lagoon

Lounge Chairs

Sun Beds

Rock Royalty Overwater Pool Villa

The Rock Royalty Overwater Pool Villa is a two bedroom villa that features the Rock Royalty amenities, The two bedrooms are separated by a living room and an outdoor space that boasts an oceanfront terrace. The villa features an infinity pool, a relaxing net and sun loungers. With the master bedroom furnished with a king bed, the second bedroom comes with two twin beds. Moreover, the villa also includes a pantry with a maxi bar and dining table.

144 sqm

King/Twin Beds

Infinity Pool

Balcony

Ocean View

Sun Lounger

Relaxing Net

Mini Bar

Mini Fridge

Rock Star Villa



The Rock Star Villa is situated over the water with private boat docking access. This luxurious villa features a spacious outdoor living deck complete with an infinity pool, sun loungers, dining facility, outdoor shower, over-water relaxing net and direct lagoon access. In addition to that, the villa also comes with a maxi bar and dining area, a butler room with service pantry, and an en-suite bathroom with a bathtub, waterfall shower, and signature amenities.

445 sqm

King Beds

Infinity Pool

Direct access to the lagoon

Over-water Relaxing Net

Sun Loungers

Balcony

Ocean View

Mini Bar

Mini Fridge

