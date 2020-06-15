Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives reopens its doors on the 15 July 2020

MALDIVES – Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is ready to welcome our loyal repeaters and global travellers again from 15 July 2020 on wards to your favorite idyllic paradise in the Maldives. In the archipelago of naturally scattered coral islands and atolls, the Maldives is purely surrounded by the pristine Indian ocean. While the bright turquoise blue crystal clear magical waters of the Indian ocean is a perfect destination to unwind and rejuvenate, the one island-one resort concept at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives with natural distanced villas’ allows a reassuring safe luxury living in peace and comfort.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings. 120 idyllic beachfront and over water villas, including 65 with their own private pools, a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a world-class award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and water sports center, a recreation beach club and a kids club providing guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives exudes rustic charm with its bespoke furniture and decorative accents inspired by local crafts, raw wood, tropical architectural elements, and warm hues accentuate the resort’s public spaces. An open lobby that looks out onto the vast ocean, a spacious pool bar that exudes tropical chic with its sunken bar in a stunning beachfront location, and the main dining restaurant that weaves the comfort and luxury of the resort into the beauty of its surroundings.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breath-taking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white beaches, a magnificent, crystal clear lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil, turquoise ocean. Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down and guests can embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

Its certified cleanliness, health, and safety standards have always been in compliance with the global and local authorities. We have however adapted the latest enhanced resort cleaning practices and guidelines received from the local authorities in both operational processes and health measures to ensure both resort guests and our employees are confident in the cleanliness and safety of our resort.

To ensure the highest level of protection is provided to both guests and team members, we have implemented health and safety protocols with enhanced training for all team members, in order to ensure a relaxing holiday can be experienced by our discerning guests. These include temperature checks for team members, who will be required to wear masks, physical distancing performed at all times throughout the property with daily protective measures adhered to regarding food handling, sanitisation, disinfection, and cleaning procedures. Additionally, all team members have been given enhanced training sessions on personal hygiene.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. A perfect blend of serenity, comfort, luxury, and adventure to be found when you are looking out for an exquisite vacation amidst the pristine beaches and exotic tropical surroundings. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

