Govt extends deadline to apply for May Income Support

Ministry of Economic Development on Sunday decided to extend the deadline for Maldivians to apply for the government’s Income Support Allowance for the month of May.

Previously the Ministry had established May 7 as the final deadline for those applying for May’s income support. While an extension was announced, the ministry is yet to assign a deadline.

Introduced as a relief scheme for individuals experiencing financial difficulties as a result of employment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is granting an allowance of up to MVR 5,000 to individuals that fall into four main categories: individuals that were dismissed or suspended from employment, individuals on leave without pay, individuals facing salary deductions, and freelance workers.

All Maldivian citizens with employment, based in the Maldives, are eligible for a three-month allowance starting April 2020.

In order to apply for the scheme, individuals are requested to submit applications via the economic ministry’s online portal ‘jobcenter.mv’. Alternatively, individuals can email their application form, along with the required paperwork, to [email protected]

