Government Imposes Temporary Ban on Tourists Checking into Male’ City Hotels

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has announced a temporary ban on tourists checking into hotels and guesthouses within the Greater Male’ (Male’, Villimale’ Hulhumale) area for 14 days.

The ban will be effective from 12 am tonight (15th March), and will be effective for 14 days.

Tourists who are already checked into hotels and guesthouses in Male’ city can stay for the remainder of their booking.

COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by WHO, and there have been 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives. The government has been taking several precautionary measures, against the disease including temporarily closing of schools and colleges.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives