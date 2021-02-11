GoAir begins non-stop weekly flight from Hyderabad to Maldives

Hyderabad: Hyderabad International Airport Limited on February 11 launched GoAir’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives. The GoAir aircraft took off from Hyderabad to Malé around 11.40 hrs. amidst much fanfare and a festive atmosphere at the airport.

GoAir’s Flight G8 1533 will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 11.30 AM and arrive at the Maldives Velana International Airport at 1.30 PM. The return flight G8 4033 will depart from Malé at 2.30 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 5.30 PM. Flights will operate between Hyderabad International Airport and Malé four times a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

GoAir also started the touch-less e-boarding facility for international passengers with this service. Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with GoAir officials, other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew.

“This new flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé is a much-awaited one. Adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers and holiday goers would love this direct, two and half hour flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport. We are hopeful that GoAir flight service to this pristine land will be really well received,” said Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

“It is GoAir’s special endeavour to cater to the needs of Hyderabad – one of the largest metropolitan areas in India, by introducing our maiden flight from Hyderabad to Male, the epitome of luxury, stunning beaches and exotic locales filled with romance. Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable,” said Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

Hyderabad is a gateway to South & Central India, and a preferred and largest transit hub. It offers convenient proximity for passengers originating from the nearby cities, viz. Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati. Recently, acting as per the passengers’ wishlist, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has also launched a non-stop flight service to Chicago.

