Georgia Toffolo looks sun-kissed as she hits Maldives beach on Christmas after being detained at airport

Georgia Toffolo took full advantage of the beautiful Maldives scenery while spending Christmas Day on the stunning island, just days after she was released from an airport ‘immigration detention centre’.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star suffered a nightmare ordeal earlier this week when she was detained at Male airport over a damaged passport.

After spending nine hours in the ‘detention centre’, Toff was finally freed and able to spend Christmas Day with her nearest and dearest.

Following a short social media break, the reality TV star returned yesterday to share photos from her sun-kissed trip, including shots of the beautiful ocean view, her posing on a swing on the beach and enjoying a meal al fresco with her family.

Toff, 25, made no mention of her recent ordeal but she posted a lengthy message to fans after her detainment.

Alongside a photo of her elated face after being released from custody, Toff explained: ‘I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next… however long… in an immigration detention centre.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn’t posted online I would 100% still be stuck without my passport!’ The former Made In Chelsea star went on to acknowledge how privileged she was in being able to bring light to her situation thanks to her 1.9 million Instagram following. ‘I can’t bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in where no one can hear you,’ she admitted.

Hours before, Toff had shared videos of her breaking down in tears while realising that she might not be able to spend Christmas with her family. She had feared it would take four days for another flight to be willing to take her back to the UK. Well, fortunately, she’s survived to tell the tale!

