Gender given 7 days to begin monitoring children at high-risk for sexual abuse

Parliament’s Human Rights and Gender Committee, on Sunday, passed a motion to instruct Gender Ministry to identify children across the Maldives who are at high risk of falling victim to sexual predators and begin monitoring them.

The parliamentary committee, which had initiated an inquiry into the recent brutal rape of a toddler of one year and eight months in Southern Maldives in order to hold relevant State institutions accountable, concluded its inquiry presented its recommendation on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by Chair, Hinnavaru MP Jeehan Mahmood, Deputy Chair Vaikaradhoo MP Hussain Ziyad, and committee members Holhudhoo MP Yoonus Ali, Makunudhoo MP Mohamed Rai and Central Fuvahmulah MP Mohamed Mumtaz.

Hinnavaru MP Jeehan Mahmood chairs over a meeting of Human Rights and Gender Committee on January 19, 2020. (Sun Photo/Ahmed Awshan Ilyas)

The committee made seven main recommendations. They are:

To give 30 days for State institutions to improve and begin using the Child Protection Database.

To give seven days for Gender Ministry to begin monitoring high-risk families based on the information available on the database at this time.

To instruct relevant State institutions to expedite the Evidence Bill and Witness Protection Bill.

To hold discussions with judiciary stakeholders on remedying prolonged trials in child sex offence cases, to compile a report detailing recommendations on potential remedies, to find ways to compel courts to process child sex offence cases within a specific duration, and to revise existing laws if necessary.

To give 30 days for local administrative offices to identify and begin monitoring known child sex offenders who reside in the islands under their purview.

To review the cases of suspected child sex offenders who have been acquitted by courts and to begin monitoring them.

To begin an audit on departments of Child Protection within 30 days.

Parliament’s Media and Communications Director, Hassan Ziyau said earlier this Sunday that recommendations by the parliamentary committee would be enforced by the Speaker, President Mohamed Nasheed immediately.

The committee members voiced concern over prolonged trials in child sex offence cases, the volume of unsuccessful prosecutions in child sex offence cases, the lack of a mechanism in place to monitor such suspects, and the lack of effective use of the Child Protection Database.

