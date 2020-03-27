GAM Carries Out Survey to Identify Impact of COVID-19 on Guesthouses

Guesthouse Association of Maldives (GAM) has started a survey to observe the impact of COVID-19 on the guesthouse industry.

The survey includes current occupancy, forecast, cancellation, impacts and how GAM could lobby in this situation.

GAM will prepare a report based on the result of the survey and submit to all government-related authorities.

This report will be used to help the related authorities on deciding grants, areas to support etc.

With the travel bans in effect from China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran and from parts of South Korea, tourist arrivals to the Maldives have decreased tremendously. This has a major impact on the guesthouses.

The government has also implemented a ban on tourists checking into hotels and guesthouses within the greater Male’ (Male’, Villimale’, Hulhumale) area for 14 days, effective from 12 am tonight (15th March).

