Funadhoo Airport set to open on February 1

Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has announced that the domestic airport in Funadhoo, Shaviyani Atoll is set to open on February 1.

Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation, Ahmed Zuhair stated that final preparations were underway to commence operations at Funadhoo Airport and said that test flights would be conducted shortly.

The national carrier, Maldivian, will commence flights to Funadhoo upon the airport’s inauguration.

While four new airports are set to open in 2020, Gaafu Dhaalu Maavarulu airport is also expected to open in the first quarter of 2020. Haa Alif Hoarafushi and Lhaviyani Madhivaru airports are expected to open in the second quarter of 2020.

There are 14 airports currently operating in the Maldives. These include the international airports from the Velaana International Airport, Hanimaadhoo International Airport, Gan International Airport, Villa International Airport, Maafaru International Airport, and domestic airports at Baa Dharavandhoo, Raa Ifuru, Th Thimarafushi, Dhaalu Kudahuvadhoo, Gaaf Alif Kooddoo, Gaaf Dhaal Kaadedhoo, Laamu Kadhdhoo, Haa Dhaal Kulhudhuhfushi, and Gn. Fuvahmulah airport.

Establishing airports within 20 minutes of each habited island was a pledge of the previous government and the current government is working toward the same goals.

