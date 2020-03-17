Four Maldives islands out of bounds as coronavirus spreads

Holidaymakers are being advised to steer clear of four island resorts in the Maldives due to confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has amended its travel advice for the Maldives to warn against all but essential travel to Kuredu, Vilemendhu, Batalaa and Kuramathi Island Resorts.

All four resorts have been placed under temporary quarantine.

“If you have upcoming travel plans in these resorts, contact your tour operator and insurance provider for more information,” said the FCO.

“The Government of Maldives is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” it added. “This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from entering and docking in the Maldives.”

In addition, anyone has been to mainland China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Bangladesh 14 days before their visit is not allowed to enter or transit the Maldives.

Passengers and airline crew must fill-in a Health Declaration Card and an Immigration Arrival Card before arriving in the Maldives and undergo a screening procedure.

