Forget MMPRC corruption scandal, state to lose USD 55 million every year on MACL seaplane terminal corruption scandal

Anti Corruption Commission has issued a statement stating that the state is set to lose USD 55 million every year on MACL seaplane terminal corruption scandal. Critics say that state will lose more than entire MMPRC corruption scandal in just 2 years with this deal. Government’s reluctance to take action against government-appointed MACL board amid this corruption scandal is causing public outrage.

The Auditor-General also mentioned said that the state is not responsible for TMA’s promises to resorts based on negotiations between MACL without a binding agreement. He made his statement at the Financial Committee of the Parliament where the case of TMA getting to manage the newly built seaplane terminal was being discussed and reviewed.

The AG said that TMA promising resorts things they cannot provide is TMA’s problem and not the state’s. He also said that there was no signed agreement between MACL and TMA to hand over the new terminal and that only discussions were held towards this potential handover.

He then said that the delay in dismantling the existing terminal is causing problems for the state and that it delays airport development projects, causing problems for MACL as well

