Foreign Ministry aids in delivery of critical medicines to Maldives

Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared it was working with relevant authorities to bring in critical medicines presently unavailable in the Maldives from three countries, amid the lockdowns and travel restrictions implemented across the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release on Thursday, the ministry stated that the critical medicines, upon their procurement by importers, are first collected by the High Commissions of the Maldives in India, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The foreign ministry then, in collaboration with national carrier Maldivian, Maldives Airports Company Ltd (MACL), Maldivian Red Crescent and Maldives Police Service, is delivering the medicines to their buyers.

Under this operation, critical medicines that were not available in the country has been delivered to 78 individuals to date.

The foreign ministry noted that such medicines must be ones unavailable in the Maldives and considered to be of critical need. Buyers must also provide the prescription along with the medicine, for collection at the Maldivian diplomatic missions in India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

“The medicines submitted to the missions for collection must be properly and safely packaged. It is also crucial that medicines intended for more than one patient to be packaged separately”, said Badhoora Saeed, the joint secretary at the ministry.

Badhoora assured that the foreign ministry will continue to assist in the delivery of critical medicines collected at the Maldivian missions in these three countries. She also expressed gratitude to Maldivian, MACL, MRC and the police for their cooperation.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News