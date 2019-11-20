Foreign Minister to deliver keynote at Raisina Dialogue 2020

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives His Excellency Abdulla Shahid will be delivering a keynote address at the 2020 edition of the Raisina Dialogue to be held in New Delhi, India from 14-16 January 2020.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The Minister is attending the Raisina Dialogue on the invitation of the External Affairs Minister of India Dr Jaishankar, and the President of the Observer Research Foundation, Mr Samir Saran.

Minister Shahid will deliver his keynote address on 15 January 2020. During his visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue he will also be meeting with a number of Foreign Ministers scheduled to participate in the Dialogue as well as senior officials of the Indian Government.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives