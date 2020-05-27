Diplomacy Politics

Foreign Minister discusses road ahead with UAE counterpart

20 hours ago
Add Comment
10 Views
2 min read

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday, discussed future response plans for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conversation took place via an online video conference medium.

At present, the two nations are veering towards a ‘new normal’, both having begun to ease restrictive measures that were placed to curb the spread of the virus.

During the meeting, the ministers updated one another on the respective pandemic response, building on the previous exchange during their telephone call on April 10, 2020.

In particular, Minister Shahid elaborated on the repercussions wrought by the health crisis, on Maldives’ economy.

Further, the ministers deliberated on possible opportunities to collaborate in the future.

Commending UAE’s campaign on early detection and treatment through extensive testing, the foreign minister noted the Maldivian government was also working to boost testing capacity in hospitals and clinics across the country while resuming economic activity.

Minister Shahid also expressed gratitude to the government of the UAE earlier in June, for donating 72 tonnes of crucial medical equipment worth USD 5 million to the Maldives.

Both Foreign Ministers reiterated their commitment to continue cooperating on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest in order to further strengthen diplomatic ties between Maldives and UAE.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of