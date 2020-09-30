Focus on Maldives at PATA webinar

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will host a webinar on the Maldives as part of its Destination Insight Series on October 8.

The series takes a close look at various destinations around the Asia Pacific region and examines how they are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic to prepare towards recovery. The panel discussions will provide a 360° local perspective of each destinations’ on-ground activities and preparations (operational, marketing, communications, etc.).

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Maldives is one of only two destinations in the world that have completely lifted all travel restrictions in the last two months as of September 22.

The webinar, at 3 pm (GMT+7), will focus on:

• How the Maldives has adapted to accept international travellers from all over the world during the “new normal” and the challenges that they faced;

• What they have learned along the way, and what other destinations and industry stakeholders can do to avoid the same issues

Speakers include Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, Maldives; Hassan Areef, General Manager/Corporate Communications, Maldives Airports Company; John Williams, Vice President Advertising Sales – Singapore & South East Asia, BBC Global News; Shafiyya Steinhilber, Director of Sales, Hotel Jen; Dr Naushad Mohamed, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Maldives; Abdulla Ghiyas, Vice President, Maldives Association of Travel Agents & Tour Operators (MATATO) and Chair, PATA Maldives Chapter; and Carmen Roberts, Presenter, BBC’s The Travel Show.

