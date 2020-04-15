Focus on Eco-driven Initiatives at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Green Globe recently awarded Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives its first certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations.

Raffaele Solferino, General Manager at the resort said, “We are thrilled to be part of the Green Globe family. Many thanks to our team and the efforts they made to reach our first certification. We are committed to developing a successful Environmental Management System and pursuing our efforts in Sustainable Tourism. Fundamental practices have already been implemented with more projects in the pipeline that enhance green and eco driven initiatives for the benefit of everyone.”

A comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan is in place at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. The SMP is overseen by a dedicated Green Team comprised of senior management and staff members representing different departments.

Elimination of Single-Use Plastics

In line with the Maldivian Government’s policy to reduce the use of plastics in the region, plastic straws have been replaced with biodegradable paper and reusable stainless steel straws diverting 7000 – 8000 pieces of plastic per month from resort waste volume. In addition, last year an on-site bottling plant was installed that provides fresh drinking water treated at the property’s desalination plant in glass bottles reducing waste by more than 10,000 PET water bottles per month. Further actions include the distribution of liquid bathroom amenities through the use of large dispensers rather than single mini-bottles and the introduction of paper laundry bags.

Raising Environmental Awareness

Environmental initiatives are at the forefront of efforts aimed at protecting the pristine natural waters and surroundings at this island resort. An in-house Resident Marine Biologist educates guests on actions they can take to protect the reefs and sea life whilst enjoying snorkelling and other water sports. Furthermore, the property invites visitors to participate in international environmental awareness celebrations such as Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment and World Oceans Day along with regular activities such as tree-planting and reef cleaning days. It is estimated over 100 kg of litter was removed through reef-cleaning activities in 2019.

A Protect the Maldives flyer is provided in a Welcome Pack for all guests upon arrival to encourage responsible behaviour. In addition, a Wooden Starfish placed on beds in guest rooms highlight linen reuse options and environmental conservation information is displayed on IPTV monitors.

