SANAA, July. 25 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah sent a congratulatory message on Saturday to Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on the occasion of his country’s national day.

The Foreign Minister also sent a congratulatory message to The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

