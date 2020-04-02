FitsAir starts cargo operations to and from Maldives

Sri Lanka’s FitsAir again started its international cargo operations to and from the Maldives yesterday from Colombo international airport, Katunayaka.

“The airline started carrying perishable items of around 6.5 tonnes to the Maldives on a regular basis,” an official from the airline said.

“This operation will go on during these tough times supporting Sri Lankan exports. FitsAir previously operated thrice-weekly flight to Palali and will re-start these flights when the impact of coronavirus reduces. We are currently ready to deploy local and international charter flights,” he added.

FitsAir is the main domestic operator and the second international operator in Sri Lanka after SriLankan Airlines.

Full details are available at the link below: